Living Proof’s Dry Shampoo Is My Saving Grace After a Sweaty Workout

As someone with thin, light-colored hair, 24-hours post-shampoo has always meant that it’s time for me to re-wash my locks, slick them back, or hope I can resuscitate it all with a good dry shampoo. But because of how oily my scalp can get (especially after a good workout), the dry shampoo option wasn’t always enough. Then I met my hair’s lifesaver: Living Proof’s Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo.

Living Proof is well known for having salon-quality products that are backed by science to help improve the overall health of your hair. Lily Collins, the brand’s spokesperson and Emily in Paris star, never ceases to amaze with her gorgeous locks on Instagram or on the TV screen. So, when I found out the Advanced Dry Shampoo was one of her go-to’s for hair care, I had to see what the hype was about.

Living Proof’s Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

ICYMI– ingredients like phthalates, sulfates, parabens, silicones, formaldehyde, talc and benzene are bad for your hair. Fortunately, Living Proof’s Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo excludes all of those toxins from its ingredients list and is instead packed full of fast-absorbing powders, odor neutralizers and conditioning agents that offer the same clean you’d get from a traditional rinse-out shampoo.

To test it out, I suffered through two full-days of post-workout, unwashed hair and tried the dry shampoo at the start of the third day to see just how well it absorbed oil. I shook the can up quite a bit and swept it across my part and in spots I noticed were more oily than others. Once a minute or so had passed, I massaged my scalp with my fingers and brushed my hair out. Not only did this dry shampoo soak up the oil that held my hair so flat to my head, but it completely revitalized my hair. It added so much volume that my hair looked like I had just blown it dry post-wash.

I’ve never seen my hair look so good days after washing and for that, I give Living Proof’s Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo five stars. I’m not alone in that either; over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have rated it the same.

One reviewer wrote, “People always ask if I got my hair done after I use it because it makes my hair look so clean, fresh and helps with volume. 10/10 recommend,” while others chime in about the scent, “Honestly this is the cleanest, most fresh scent dry shampoo I’ve found yet. I like that it doesn’t feel heavy or too overly flowery scented it just smells salon fresh. Like I just got my hair done.”

While I usually cringe at the thought of spending exorbitant amounts of money on hair care products, Living Proof’s Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo has clearly proven it’s worth the $33 price tag. You can snag your own at Sephora or Amazon–I’m confident you’ll see a difference.