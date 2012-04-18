How Do I Liven Up My Day-Old Hair?

Dear Wesley,

How do I liven up my fine and dry, day-old hair?

xoxo,

Susan

Day old hair is the BEST! I think it has the best texture to work with and style, so this is an easy trick. Try adding Bumble and bumble’s Surf Spray throughout the hair until the hair is slightly damp. Once this step is complete, wrap your hair into a tight bun and keep it this way until the surf spay has time to dry. Now that the hair is dry, let the bun out add some Klorane dry shampoo to the roots, this will absorb any oil that has built up and weighing the hair down. Massage your roots with your finger tips to remove any excess or visible powder. This will give you a really awesome and sexy beach texture. Sometimes embracing the “dryness” will give you the best results with a cool style.

If you prefer silky textures, try adding some simple Fekkai Sheer Shine Mist to the hair. This will add some shine and glossiness to the hair without weighing it down.

Hairstylist Wesley O’Meara of The Wall Group will be answering your hair questions regularly here at Beauty High, so submit any pressing tress issues to experience@stylecaster.com with the subject: Dear Wesley. You can also tweet @Wessles for all of your daily hair needs. Wesley is known for his innovation and fearless approach to the craft — he has been on a whirlwind rise for the past couple of years. Entirely self-taught, he is known for his ability to make any challenge look effortless, and his cheerful, energetic personality makes him a favorite on-set, where he exudes his love for the collaborative creative process. Wesley’s clients include Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloe Sevigny, and Uma Thurman. His editorial work can be found in the pages of Vogue, Interview, i-D, V magazine, and many more.