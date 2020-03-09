Deepica Mutyala’s New Hue Stick is My Fave Way to Apply Monochromatic Makeup

Yesterday at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, YouTuber turned beauty entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala threw her own Holi festival. It was quite literally a festival of colors in honor of her own brand, Live Tinted’s, new Huestick shade in Free. Today, Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 is a two-day holiday kicked off by the popular ancient Hindu festival. Mutyala told the crowd of friends and family that while growing up, she used to hide the celebration from her friends at school. She had her Indian life and her life at school and they didn’t mesh. But here in LA, everyone was participating regardless of race or religion. It was a beautiful sight to see.

If you’re not familiar with Live Tinted’s Huesticks, they’re soft-matte eye, lip and cheek multisticks that feel creamy but not too creamy. You know what it feels like to put lipstick on your cheeks or lids. It’s heavy and tends to crease. But these swipe on easily and blend out with your fingers and honestly feel like you’re wearing nothing. Mutyala launched the multisticks—and this new shade—to celebrate all skin tones. There are no ashy hues here, thank you very much.

Because I live for the monochromatic makeup trend that’s still going strong with celebrities, I decided to try the new Huestick in Free. It’s a bright berry shade inspired by the colors of Holi. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid, squalane and vitamins C and E.

I didn’t do anything special to apply the color, honestly. It’s that easy. I just swiped it where I wanted a hint of berry and blended it out to mute it a bit. I really love the way it pops against my fair skin. It’s a very versatile hue.

Want to pick up Free or any of the other Huestick shades? They’re available online now.

