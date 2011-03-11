StyleCaster
Share

Liv Tyler’s Sweet Braid, Constance Jablonski’s Beauty Tricks

What's hot
StyleCaster

Liv Tyler’s Sweet Braid, Constance Jablonski’s Beauty Tricks

Rachel Adler
by

118911 12998668362 Liv Tylers Sweet Braid, Constance Jablonskis Beauty Tricks

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Want to know how models are so damn pretty? Constance Jablonski spills. (teenvogue)

John Galliano’s latest fragrance, Parlez-Moi d’Amour, was pulled from shelves in a Canadian department store due to his recent remarks. (bellasugar.com.au)

Liv Tyler rocked an awesome braid style last night at the Target Go International event – love it or hate it? (glamour/beautydepartment)

Alex Chantecaille shares why her sea turtle palette is so good not only for your makeup collection but also for those cute little turtles. (5th/58th)

Emma Stone kind of wows us all lately – get her subtle smoky eye from the Louis Vuttion show. (bellasugar)

Both Nina Ricci and Guerlain are launching new fragrances, targeting a new generation of women. (wwd)

And, to send you off with some wise words from the Twitterverse:

118910 1299866377 Liv Tylers Sweet Braid, Constance Jablonskis Beauty Tricks

Promoted Stories

share