Liv Tyler’s Sweet Braid, Constance Jablonski’s Beauty Tricks

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:
Want to know how models are so damn pretty? Constance Jablonski spills. (teenvogue)
John Galliano’s latest fragrance, Parlez-Moi d’Amour, was pulled from shelves in a Canadian department store due to his recent remarks. (bellasugar.com.au)
Liv Tyler rocked an awesome braid style last night at the Target Go International event – love it or hate it? (glamour/beautydepartment)
Alex Chantecaille shares why her sea turtle palette is so good not only for your makeup collection but also for those cute little turtles. (5th/58th)
Emma Stone kind of wows us all lately – get her subtle smoky eye from the Louis Vuttion show. (bellasugar)
Both Nina Ricci and Guerlain are launching new fragrances, targeting a new generation of women. (wwd)
And, to send you off with some wise words from the Twitterverse: