Liv Tyler Looks Angelic In Givenchy’s Latest Mascara Ad

We just saw Jacquelyn Jablonski in Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2011 campaign’s with a face full of makeup, and now the line has released their newest mascara ad, for Demesure Audacious Lashes.

Shot by Willy Vanderperre, Tyler looks so demure and angelic in the ad with a slicked back, middle-parted bun, bare face (and look at that flawless skin!) and lashes for miles. Her nude lips and soft flushed cheeks help to bring out the long, black lashes even more so to attract attention to those baby blues.

I don’t know about you but I feel like I need to go and pick up a black lace dress immediately.

Image via Fashion Copious