Liv Tyler is back as the face of Pantene.

After an early stint as an original Pantene girl in the 90s, it was announced yesterday in an exclusive with Grazia Daily that Tyler would be back to tousle her locks for the brand.

Grazia sat down with the latest celebrity hair tosser to get the inside scoop on everything from her number one hair tip to her number one hair disaster.

We just have to say, Liv… fifteen years has suited you.