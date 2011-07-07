Liv Tyler For Givenchy’s FW 2011 Beauty Campaign

Liv Tyler has not aged a single day since she was a pill-popping teen in Empire Records. Not.a.single.day. Her flawless porcelain skin is emphasized by the blood red lipstick that contrasts perfectly with her bright blue eyes. Tyler’s eyes are shaded with a bit of neutral bronze shimmer and lined underneath with a smoky gray.

The image, shot by fashion photographer Willy Vandepeere, showcases all aspects of Givenchy’s Fall beauty linefrom their prisme shadow to their flawless coverage foundation. We’re particularly in love with the red lace sleeve that draws your attention up to the lips.

What do you think of the ad? Do you think Liv is the right girl for the job?