Beauty Buzz: Liv Tyler Rocks a Blue Cat Eye for Violet Grey, 15 French Braid Hairstyles, More

Augusta Falletta
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Looking for an update on the cat eye? Opt for an electric blue eyeliner, a la Liv Tyler for Violet Grey.  [Violet Grey]

2. Ingot has officially launched into the world of fragrance. Check out the family of scents! [Inglot]

3. Ever notice how many beauty product placements are happening in music videos these days? Take a look. [Fashionista]

4. French braids are our standby style, and these 15 variations make things even more fun. [Daily Makeover]

5. In today’s upsetting news, apparently global warming may lead to the extinction of redheads. [StyleCaster]

