A Little Morocco Goes a Long Way

If you have already added Moroccan elements to your house, fell in love with Moroccan Food, or piled on Moroccan bracelets, here is your latest obsession: Moroccanoil. Add a few small drops to your damp tresses, and expect to notice an instantaneous, and possibly magical transformation of your hair. Unlike other hair products, this incredible oil will leave your hair silky and soft, without the greasy residue other products leave behind.

For those of you who care as much about the health of your hair as the sheen of it, Moroccanoil will nourish your locks from roots to tips while fixing dead ends and eliminating the peskiest of knots. Not only does the oil work on every style of hair (crazy curls and limp locks included), it has the ability to cut your drying time by 40%!

Sound too good to be true? What have you got to lose; frizz, dead ends, or the time you spent with your arm in the air holding up your hairdryer?

Moroccanoil Treatment for All Hair Types, $39, at Morrocanoil.com