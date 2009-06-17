A Little Gift From Reamir Barbershop

In case you’ve forgotten, Father’s Day is approaching — and if you’re still unsure how to celebrate with the man you love, we suggest taking him to Reamir Barbershop. In spirit of father’s day the men’s hair salon will be giving free haircuts and hair care products to the first 100 men to walk in. Prices usually range from $20.00 to $40.00 so take your dad, boyfriend, husband or best friend and show him that you care. After all, who doesn’t love a perfectly groomed man? This week only!

Reamir Babershop 251 East 57th street (between 2nd and 3rd Avenues)

