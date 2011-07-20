Little Black Liner: A Makeup Mainstay

Little black dress, black Louboutins, black bra? All extremely reliable and chic items in your wardrobe that are fashionably impervious to seasonal trends. Shouldn’t you have a little black something in your makeup bag, too? Enter “little black eyeliner” – a classic cat eye is an indispensible and classic go-to look.

As the August issues of your favorite fashion magazines appear on the shelves and you start fantasizing about topping your favorite summery dress with cozy knits or a tailored, menswear-inspired jacket, (heatwave, be damned!) try shifting your thoughts from transitional dressing to transitional makeup. Sure, while iconic black eyeliner has certainly earned its reputation for evening-worthy drama, there’s no reason why it can’t make an amazing daytime look, too. With the right kind of look in mind, it’s actually a darn-near perfect solution to summer-fall transitional makeup.

Check out five of my favorite liquid liners that are perfect for achieving a crisp line, and click through for makeup looks that are more soft and pretty than they are hard and dramatic, keeping these simple tips in mind for perfect cat eye liner:

1. Angle your line correctly- if you were to extend the end of your eyebrow and the point of your eyeliner, the two would intersect and form a triangle if your liner is angled the right way. Keeping this in mind ensures that the cat eye will lift your eyes and face while making your eyelashes look awesome. If it’s angled too low or high, your eyes may look droopy or like you don’t know what you’re doing.

2. Know your eye shape – If your eyes are narrow or spaced far-apart, extend the line all the way to the inner corner of your eye. If they’re close-together or very round, bring the line only to the inner edge of the iris.

3. Do your weak side first – Better at lining your right eye than your left, or vice-versa? Always do the side you have more difficulty with first-that way, it’ll be easier for you to match the line on your other eye.

Oh, by the way: practice, practice, practice! As someone who wears cat eye liner almost every day, believe me when I say that with a bit of practice you’ll nail this technique in no time. Need a little extra help? Check out this tutorial video.