Blackpink’s Lisa Loves This Soft Matte, ’90s Brown Lipstick

If you’ve been looking for the perfect orange-brown lipstick for the summer, well, have we got a gorgeous option for you. Lisa from Blackpink’s fave M.A.C. lipstick right now is Powder Kiss Lipstick in Marrakesh-mere and we think you’ll love it, too. The brand revealed Lisa’s gorgeous new campaign in which she’s wearing the muddy shade along ’90s-style shade along with another throwback accessory—the black choker.

Lisa became a M.A.C. ambassador back in October 2020. “M.A.C. is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which reminds me every time I see a M.A.C. campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world,” she said at the time. “It’s an honor to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry. I am thrilled and looking forward to this journey!”

This new campaign continues the long-term relationship with the K-pop star and the beauty brand.

If you haven’t tried the Powder Kiss formula yet, it’s about to be your new favorite. Now that we’re able to take our masks off in a lot of places, it’s time to bring lipstick back. This formula is a soft matte—no dryness here. It’s made to give lips that just-kissed, blurred effect that was made so popular by Korean beauty. It features moisture-coated powder pigments that condition and hydrate lips, with the cushion feeling of a balm. It’s not shiny though—it’s all matte.

Wear it like Lisa with M.A.C.’s Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eye Shadow in My Tweedy, Strike A Pose and What Clout ($20 each at M.A.C.).