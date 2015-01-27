8 Liquid-to-Powder Foundations You Need to Try

Combination skin and oily skin girls can attest to the fact that sometimes foundation is your worst enemy. You need to find just the right formula that will stay put all day, otherwise your face is a total shine fest, and not in a ‘Chrissy Teigen glow’ kind of way. No blotting paper or powder touch-up can really save you at that point either. Sigh.

Enter: Liquid-to-powder foundations. These products have gained a lot of attention lately, and for all the right reasons. At first when you apply the foundation, it goes on in it’s liquid form, but within seconds you’re left with a powdered, airbrushed-looking matte finish. It’s practically as though some sort of beauty sorcery is happening right before your eyes. Liquid-to-powders are great for girls with shine issues, especially since it cuts down on the need for a setting powder. Check out some of our favorite liquid-to-powder foundations in the gallery above!

