8 Liquid-to-Powder Foundations You Need to Try

Combination skin and oily skin girls can attest to the fact that sometimes foundation is your worst enemy. You need to find just the right formula that will stay put all day, otherwise your face is a total shine fest, and not in a ‘Chrissy Teigen glow’ kind of way. No blotting paper or powder touch-up can really save you at that point either. Sigh.
Enter: Liquid-to-powder foundations. These products have gained a lot of attention lately, and for all the right reasons. At first when you apply the foundation, it goes on in it’s liquid form, but within seconds you’re left with a powdered, airbrushed-looking matte finish. It’s practically as though some sort of beauty sorcery is happening right before your eyes. Liquid-to-powders are great for girls with shine issues, especially since it cuts down on the need for a setting powder. Check out some of our favorite liquid-to-powder foundations in the gallery above!
For a smooth, velvety finish, try this liquid-to-powder foundation that's actually infused with cashmere kaolinite clay. How's that for soft?!
(Hourglass Immaculate Liquid Powder Foundation, $55, sephora.com)
This awesome powder-finish foundation by L'Oreal really is "magic". Send shine packing with it's mattifying, flawless effect.
(L'Oreal Magic Nude Liquid Powder, $12.95, drugstore.com)
For an affordable and effective product, try this liquid-powder-concealer trifecta. It comes in a compact, which can be a bit misleading, but the finish it leaves on your skin is smooth, silky, and practically airbrushed.
(CoverGirl Ultimate Finish Liquid Powder Makeup, $6.23, drugstore.com)
This highly-rated foundation has buildable coverage, so you can apply just a little to even your skin tone, or layer it for a night out. Either way, your skin will have that smooth, matte finish.
(Palladio Powder Finish Foundation, $8.99, sallybeauty.com)
This product claims to "fuse" with your skin, which is music to the ears of us girls whose makeup tends to slide off midday. For a great foundation that won't even look like you have anything on—this is the product for you.
(Maybelline Dream Wonder Foundation, $6.15, drugstore.com)
Inspired by the "thinnest fabric in the world", super organza, Armani has come out with a foundation that perfectly matches your skin tone for invisible coverage that still color-corrects.
(Georgio Armani Maestro Fusion Makeup Octinoxate, $64, sephora.com)
Not only does this liquid-to-powder foundation offer a flawless finish, it's also water-resistant, so you can guarantee it will stay put all day long.
(Make Up For Ever Mat Velvet + Matifying Foundation, $36, sephora.com)
This foundation will be your new holy grail. It melts right into your skin, leaving behind a beautiful powder finish, but it also self-adjusts to your exact skin tone, so you'll no longer need to worry about trying a million different shades in the store before you find the right match.
(Benefit The Big Easy Liquid to Powder Foundation, $38, sephora.com)