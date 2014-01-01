Liquid Liner Technique 9: The Reverse Cat-Eye

It’s just as simple to do as a cat-eye, but on your lower lid. The key is to extend both points just a tad bit out, for a definitively feline look. This is kind of the bad girl evil twin version of a classic liner look that’s really easy to do but gives you an expected edge in your makeup look.

For the best line, just follow the natural contour of your eyelid. You don’t have to worry about flicking the wing up in any specific way, unless you want to of course! If you use a felt-tipped liner pen, it’s easier to go back over and dot in any spaces between your lower lashes. NYX’s Felt Tip Liner was made for this job.