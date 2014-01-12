Liquid Liner Technique 8: The Asteroid

A floating triangle above your outer eye corner is like a tease of a tail, but is actually a floating shape. As far as minimal with maximum impact goes, this is really easy to do. It helps to use a firm-tipped liquid liner to trace a triangle pointing outwards and then fill in as you please. You can even leave it as an outline too!

Try an “inkwell” liner for optimal coverage. E.l.f.’s Precision Liquid Liner comes in a tube with a fine brush in the cap so you can get into those teeny triangle bits.