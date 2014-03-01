Liquid Liner Technique 7: The Pharaoh

Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra pretty much slayed, period. While a gorgeous Halloween getup, it’s not exactly easily translatable IRL without looking costume-y. A little bit of ancient Egyptian style is easy to inject into your eyeliner though. This minimal block line is super easy to draw, especially with a firm-tipped liner pen, like Eyeko’s Skinny Liquid Liner.

Lining the outer half of your upper lid, extend the line straight out horizontally and then thicken that line by filling in a narrow rectangular shape.