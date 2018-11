Knowing your angles is key with this liner look–namely this rather sharp angle that follows your cat eye tail into a hint of a cut crease.

Draw a cat eye on the outer 3/4 of your upper lid, sloping it more straight upwards rather than curved. Once you’ve stretched that tail out a bit past the end of your eye, draw a connecting horizontal line going backwards for the “hook”.

Something with a sharp felt tip, like Marc Jacobs’ Magic Marc’er is a great liner for detailed bits.