Liquid Liner Technique 5: The Dotted Line

Perforations are for notebooks and sometimes gym attire, but your makeup can also mimic the pattern in a “connect the dots” kind of way. Imagine if your cat-eye was in a coloring book. This look just requires gentle dotting along your lash line in evenly spaced increments. Paired with lots of lengthening and volumizing mascara you’re going full-effect Twiggy. If nothing else, it’s a fun way to break up a classic look (literally).

Try a firm felt-tipped liner like Lancôme’s Artliner or Eyeko’s Eye Do liquid liner.