Liquid Liner Technique 4: The Forked Tail

Divergent liner may have gotten popular on the Dior runway, but condensing that to the top lid only, you have a cool negative space stripe effect when you paint two “tails,” one beginning in the inner corner of your eye, sloping diagonally upwards towards the center of your lid, and the other tail beginning from 3/4 at the outer corner of your eye in a near parallel slope. With your eyes open, the effect is like a double-tailed cat eye, but when closed, you see the bare strip in between.

When doing thick opaque lines like this, using a liquid liner that’s like a brush in a pot comes in really handy, in case all that brushing dries out your liner pen. Lancôme Artliner has a slim tube with a foam-tipped brush for easy drawing. You also can’t go wrong with Wet’n’Wild MegaLiner–it stays on literally all day.