Dotting your “i”s times two, with this comet trail of a cat-eye variation. Just by lining the outer corner of your upper lid and the outer half of your lower lid, and bringing them together at the outer corner point, you can get this look. Then, punctuate where those tails end to give a dreamy and slightly celestial look to your eyes. The best liquid liners for dotting have firm felt tips, like Marc Jacobs’ Magic Marc’er.