Liquid Liner Technique 20: Abstract Silhouette

Not every eye makeup look has to look “complete” or “done up.” Sometimes a bit of open-endedness is interesting in and of itself. This is one of those times. You’re tracing a silhouette of your eyelid, in an abstract way. Following your eye’s unique shape, you can trace just above your crease where you can feel your orbital bone (or brow bone) curving. With the bottom underline, this look takes from a handful of eyeliner looks (like the cut crease, the divergent liner and the reverse cat-eye), and you can customize it however you please. For a really sharp line, choose a liner with a felt-tip since you have a bit more control with how narrow the line can be. Eyeko’s Skinny Liner did the trick for this look!