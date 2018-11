This is pretty much a straight graphic shape drawn and filled in where your eyelid creases. It seems counter-intuitive to put your eyeliner directly in your crease, but if you use a waterproof, smudge-proof formula like Lorac’s ProLine Liner, let this one dry a bit before opening your eyes and you’ll have the cool negative space look when your eyes are open, and then a graphic stripe of black when you blink. Pretty cool, huh?