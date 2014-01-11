Liquid Liner Technique 19: Double Wings

If two are better than one, the theory would stand that doubling up on your liner would look twice as excellent. Cue the double-winged liner. This can be as dramatic or as subtle as you like, but two wings stacked upon each other gives your liner a boost regardless. You can either draw a line across your entire eyelid and split the line in two towards the end, or simply draw a simple cat-eye and then attach a wing on top or below that line.

We definitely recommend a brush-tipped liner pen, like Lorac’s Front of the Line Pro Liner for the smoothest and sharpest wings.