Liquid Liner Technique 16: The Hollow Cat Eye

A slightly off-kilter take on the classic cat-eye. Imagine if that bold curved line was just the outline. Voila–you have your hollow cat-eye. For many, this will be just like doing your normal cat-eye without filling it in. It’s a good rule of thumb in general to start with less (like an outline), making sure you like the shape before filling it in. So if you haven’t been doing your normal cat-eye that way, this might be a trick that makes your life a bit easier, other than being a look in and of itself!

You can do this with any kind of liquid liner, really. We like Marc Jacobs’ Magic Marc’er.