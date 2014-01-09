Liquid Liner Technique 15: Twin Edges

This one has got to be one of the easiest things you can do with liquid liner that dramatically affects how your eye’s shape looks. By drawing two short parallel lines diagonally in each corner of your eye, it gives you a definitively feline look with the least amount of effort.

Just follow the natural curve of your eye and draw a thin line downwards, following the trajectory of your upper lid in your inner corner. Then draw another line on your outer corners that basically follows where your lower lid points upwards in a smile. Whether you drag that line short or long, you can control how “dramatic” the effect is.

We like a brush-tipped liner, like E.l.f.’s Precision Liner for the ultimate control in line weight.