Liquid Liner Technique 14: Suddenly Siouxsie

Taking a card from post-punk goth star, Siouxsie Sioux, this stark black liner look isn’t for the timid. It’s a slice of a triangle with a horizontal line over your eye’s crease, jutting downwards at a 90 degree angle into your eyes’ inner corners, and filled in for ultimate graphic punk eye makeup. Every blink is like a knife slice!

For really thick and opaque looks like this one, sometimes it helps to use a pen for outlining and then a brush-in-pot liquid liner to fill in, since the pens get dried out if exposed for too long a period. Wet’N’Wild’s MegaLiner is great as a fill-in liner–plus it’s waterproof and long-wear so it won’t crease!