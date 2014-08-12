Liquid Liner Technique 13: The Twiggy Deluxe

If we can’t have Twiggy’s lashes, we can at least fake it with one trick from her era–painting on your lashes. Drawing tiny lashes on your bottom lid give the effect of some very dramatic lash action happening on your eyes. Extend them just a tad longer for a much more artistic take on the look. If they’re going to look fake anyway, might as well go for drama! Lining your top lid gives you a doe-eyed look to go with your new “lashes.”

For the subtle approach, draw micro lines, using a brush-tipped liquid liner for the most control and even lines. E.l.f.’s Precision Liquid Liner is just the one for the task.