A cut crease is one of those severe eye makeup looks that generally begsĀ to be blended just so. When placed with your eye’s unique shape, just above your natural crease a sharp line in varying thickness has the same graphic effect but with an art-noir edge. For contoured lines, a brush liner works great because depending on how much pressure you use while lining, the line smoothly goes from narrow to thick.

We love Lorac’s Front of the Liner Pro Liquid Liner for this look.