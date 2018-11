If our faces were emojis, our eyes are pretty much our main points of expression. A dot right in the bottom center of your eye is the dot on that exclamation. Not only dead-easy to do, it brings attention to your eyes in an understated yet unexpected and unique way.

Depending on how big or small you want to make your dot, a firm-tipped liner is the way to go. For a larger dot, try a fine-tipped brush liner for maximum circling capability.