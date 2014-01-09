Liquid Liner Technique 10: The Parallelogram

See—geometry class is totally applicable in real life with this neat graphic shape as your liner. Think of it as the thickest part of a cat-eye swoop, abridged. Draw a diamond-like shape on the outer corner of your eyes with each edge as parallel to the edge across from it as possible. With your eyes open, it just looks like a cool hit of a feline flick, and with your eyes shut you can see the graphic shape in all its glory.

With bold shapes like this, it’s easiest to outline the shape with a firm-tipped liner and then fill in with something a bit more paint-friendly. We love Eyeko’s Eye Do Liner for the former, and Lancome Artliner for the latter.