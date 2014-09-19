How It Works: Liquid Keratin 60-Day Treatment

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Summer may be ideal for beach waves and tons of texture, but come fall, we all start to gravitate towards smooth, sleek strands. But what’s a wavy-haired girl to do when all she wants is straight hair, but nothing will hold? Keratin treatments have been popular the past few years, and now, there’s an at-home treatment that works to smooth out and straighten your hair. The Liquid Keratin 60-Day Treatment works at your pace to bring you healthy, smooth, straight hair that lasts.

Product Perks:

The treatment is washed out almost immediately, so you don’t need to wait 48-72 hours for the smooth hair you want.

Liquid Keratin treatment works on thick and thin hair, making it useful for all hair types.

It’s progressive over time, so with each use, your hair will get smoother and straighter. Why we love this: It’s a small commitment.

How It Works:

Begin by washing your hair with the pre-shampoo, rinse and repeat. Dry your hair about 90 percent of the way dry, then apply treatment to your hair and comb through to evenly distribute. Leave the product on your hair for 15-20 minutes, then blow dry using a synthetic bristle brush to smooth out hair and flyaways, until hair is 100 percent dry. Use a flat iron at a medium to high temperature and pass your hair 5-7 times. Let the hair cool down. Shampoo hair with Liquid Keratin infused shampoo, rinse and repeat. Next, apply Liquid Keratin Deep De-Frizz Conditioner and leave for 3-5 minutes. Rinse and towel dry hair, then style as you wish!

Where to Buy: Liquid Keratin 60 Day Treatment, $39, Beauty.com