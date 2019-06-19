StyleCaster
The All-Time Best Liquid Highlighters for Skin That Looks Dewy, Not Greasy

by
Photo: ImaxTree. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

When foundation or any other sort of coverage isn’t thrown into the mix, there are few makeup products I feel comfortable wearing on my bare skin. Liquid highlighter is one of them. Of course, this is a product that can go completely left if you’re wearing way too much or applying a formula that looks too greasy. However, when applied correctly and blended to perfection, it can make your skin looks like it’s Facetuned, but better (and more natural).

Like most liquid products, including foundation, you have a couple different options when it comes to application. The easiest, in my opinion, is with clean hands. Simply dot the area where you want coverage and then swipe outward and down with your fingers. Should you prefer a makeup sponge, saturate it with water and squeeze before blending in the formula with a soft bouncing motion. If you’re someone who would rather use brushes, just be sure that they’re made of quality materials, as cheaply made bristles can cause the product to spread unevenly over your face.

Whether you’re wearing coverage (foundation, CC cream, BB cream) or not, highlighter should never be used all over the face. Instead, apply it to the places hit directly by sunlight; the cheekbones, brow bone, and bridge of the nose. And since everyone’s style is different, keep scrolling for some of the best liquid highlighters out now, from subtle shine to over-the-top sparkle.

liquid highlighter abh

Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow Face Highlighter

$25 at Sephora

liquid highlighter bareminerals

bareMinerals.

bareMinerals BarePro Glow Highlighter

$29 at Ulta

liquid highlighter dermablend

Dermablend.

Dermablend Glow Creator Multi-Use Highlighter

$33 at Ulta

liquid highlighter flesh

Flesh Beauty.

Flesh Ripe Flesh Glisten Drops

$28 at Ulta

liquid highlighter huda beauty

Huda Beauty.

Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. All Over Body Highlighter

$49 at Huda Beauty

liquid highlighter j cat

J Cat Beauty.

J Cat Beauty Aura Glow Liquid Highlighter

$8.99 at Ulta

liquid highlighter juice beauty

Juice Beauty.

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Juice Boost

$25 at Ulta

liquid highlighter loreal

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Gold Illuminator

$11.99 at Ulta

liquid highlighter nars

NARS Cosmetics.

NARS Orgasm Liquid Highlighter

$30 at Ulta

liquid highlighter nyx

NYX Cosmetics.

NYX Born to Glow! Liquid Illuminator

$7.50 at Ulta

liquid highlighter sephora

Sephora Collection.

Sephora Golden Hour Liquid Highlighter

$14 at Sephora

liquid highlighter tarte

tarte cosmetics.

tarte tartiest pro glow liquid highlighter

$29 at Sephora

liquid highlighter wander beauty

Wander Beauty.

Wander Beauty Catch the Light Highlighter and Glowtion

$34 at Sephora

liquid highlighters becca

Becca Cosmetics.

Becca Liquid Shimmering Skin Perfector

$41 at Sephora

liquid highlighters giorgio armani

Giorgio Armani Beauty.

Giorgio Armani A-Line Liquid Highlighter

$38 at Sephora

liquid highlighters kevyn aucoin

Kevyn Aucoin.

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Illuminator

$32 at Sephora

