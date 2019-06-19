The All-Time Best Liquid Highlighters for Skin That Looks Dewy, Not Greasy

Scroll To See More Images

When foundation or any other sort of coverage isn’t thrown into the mix, there are few makeup products I feel comfortable wearing on my bare skin. Liquid highlighter is one of them. Of course, this is a product that can go completely left if you’re wearing way too much or applying a formula that looks too greasy. However, when applied correctly and blended to perfection, it can make your skin looks like it’s Facetuned, but better (and more natural).

Like most liquid products, including foundation, you have a couple different options when it comes to application. The easiest, in my opinion, is with clean hands. Simply dot the area where you want coverage and then swipe outward and down with your fingers. Should you prefer a makeup sponge, saturate it with water and squeeze before blending in the formula with a soft bouncing motion. If you’re someone who would rather use brushes, just be sure that they’re made of quality materials, as cheaply made bristles can cause the product to spread unevenly over your face.

Whether you’re wearing coverage (foundation, CC cream, BB cream) or not, highlighter should never be used all over the face. Instead, apply it to the places hit directly by sunlight; the cheekbones, brow bone, and bridge of the nose. And since everyone’s style is different, keep scrolling for some of the best liquid highlighters out now, from subtle shine to over-the-top sparkle.

