10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Liquid Eyeliner

While many girls wear eyeliner, it’s a known fact that liquid liner is as intimidating as it is beautiful. Before you know how to use it, the thought of applying a liquid liner that will surely require some touch ups can be terrifying, but once you know how to use it, there’s nothing quite like a perfectly liquid lined eye. Below are 10 things no one ever tells you about liquid liner, which are essentially guaranteed to give you the best eye makeup you’ve ever done.

1. You need to let it dry: Always struggling with a case of liner in your crease? Maybe you’re not letting the liquid eyeliner dry for a long enough time after applying. Keep your eyes closed (and thus, the liner from being pressed against your lid) for at least 30 seconds after applying to let the liquid dry.

2. Primer helps: Whether you use eye primer or just concealer, priming your lids before using liquid liner will help to hold the liner in place, and will keep the rest of your lid from becoming greasy and picking up color where it shouldn’t be.

MORE: How to Nail the Cat Eye Look From Tory Burch

3. Seal it with powder: Once you draw on the shape of the liner you want, you can seal it in place by using an angled eyeliner brush and a powder eyeshadow over the liner.

4. Apply before mascara: Applying liquid liner after mascara can tend to displace your lashes, which can cause clumps. Use the liquid liner before applying mascara, and if you feel like you’ll get stray mascara marks on your lid, hold a business card or plastic spoon up over your lid to guard it from marks.

5. Use it on your entire lid: Need a long-wear shadow? Use a liquid liner that comes in a gel formula with a brush over your entire lid for an eye makeup look that’ll last longer than you do.

6. Go to your inner corner: Especially if you’re going for a cat eye, line your upper lid all the way into the inner corner to make your eyes look extra wide.

7. Relax your eye, pull your lid: To give yourself a steady, clean line, relax your eye and gently pull your lid taught. If your eye is shaking at all, you’ll just get a shaky line, so keep things still for a perfect application.

MORE: The Newest Liquid Eyeliner Tools for Statement Eyes

8. Always go waterproof: In some cases of makeup (like mascara) we’d suggest only going waterproof on special occasions, however with liquid liner, we always vote for the longest wearing, most waterproof formula to keep things in place all day long.

9. Prop your elbow: If your hand is shaky, prop your elbow up on a counter to hold your arm still while you apply. The steadier your application, the smoother your line.

10. Thicker in the center: While the liner is kept close to your lash line across the top, apply the liner just a hint thicker in the center of your lash line. The thicker line tricks the eye into looking bigger, making you look more awake.

Image via Imaxtree