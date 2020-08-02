Smudge-Proof Liquid Eyeliners That Seriously Stay Put All Day

Whether you’re into a subtle flick (also affectionately referred to as the kitten eye) or tend to opt for a statement-making cat-eye wing if you’ve ever used liquid eyeliner, you know that mastering any of these looks without any mishaps during the application process is a skill that can take years of patience, practice, and of course, the right products—even if you’re not a newcomer to the formula and have a relatively steady hand. Sure, pencil eyeliners are great for rimming the waterline or creating a smokey eye look, but liquid eyeliners allow for a line that’s precise and expressive.

Look, we definitely get it—the whole trial-and-error period of figuring out how to get liquid liner right isn’t exactly an easy feat. With one slight slip of the hand, you can destroy the entire look and have start completely over. Plus, unlike other eyeliner formulas, liquid liners also tend to be super fast-drying (which yes, helps them stay put all day) but this renders them a bit unforgiving for slip-ups and mistakes. Fortunately, there are plenty of formulas available that offer ease of use without compromising staying power or putting you at risk of midday smudges. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite smudge-proof and beginner-friendly liquid liners to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

This long-lasting and richly-pigmented liquid liner glides on like an absolute dream, leaving you without any skips, streaks, or uneven color. The ultra-black formula is also designed with a precise, fine tip marker applicator, which helps prevent mistakes and offers an even line.

2. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Flash Cat Eye

Designed with a foolproof fine-tip pen applicator and a detachable eyeliner stamp to help you trace the perfect wing, this liquid liner is one of the easiest formulas to use on the market. Great for both beginners and total pros, the pigmented formula also dries quickly for all-day wear time.

3. One Click Beauty Eye Kit

This eyeliner set not only comes with a super easy to use liquid liner, but it’s also got a smudge-resistant eyeshadow pencil and volumizing mascara to help you create an entire look with just three long-wearing products.