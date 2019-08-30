These Body Bronzers Are Basically Liquid Panty Hose

Scroll To See More Images

ure, I love that spray tans and self tanners give me a faux glow without UV damage, but what I actually love most about them is the fact that they kind of double as a full body concealer (or at least tinted moisturizer). When I have a fake tan on, I admittedly feel more confident without makeup and I like the fact that my stretch marks, bruises and other blemishes are a bit more concealed under the layer of pigment. So, when I discovered that liquid body bronzers (or body makeup) was an actual thing, I couldn’t believe it had taken me 28 years to stumble upon this incredible beauty category. In fact, last Halloween, I invested in a pair of tan panty hose to fake the fact that I’m not super fair (I was dressing up as Pamela Anderson Lee), and thought to myself after seeing the photos, “why don’t I wear these more often?” Probably because up close, it’s fairly obvious that you’re wearing a demi-shiny pair of stockings, which is where these liquid body bronzers come into play.

If you’re looking for a quick fix glow that’ll last you just the night for a big event or photo opp, body bronzers are the next best alternative to old-fashioned panty hose —and they don’t feel quite outdated, frankly. While the advantage of a DIY self tanning job or in-salon spray tan will last you up to 5-7 days, body makeup doesn’t require 4-6 hours to develop and will rinse right off if you make a mistake (unlike self tanners, as we all know). Here are some of go-to’s for a night out.

1. Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs

My friend who is a professional salsa dancer recommended this product to me a couple of months ago, and I ‘m totally hooked. It covers my stretch marks, dark spots, bruises, you name it. It also doesn’t transfer onto clothes or furniture, which is major plus.

2. L’Oreal Sublime Glow Daily Moisturizer

If you’re on the fence about body bronzers, this is your best bet. It’s an entry-level and beginner-friendly product that gives you gradual, yet noticeable results. It’s pretty foolrpoof. But, if you’re in a pinch, you’ll need to allow it 24 hours to show up.

3. Vita Liberata Body Blur HD Skin Finish

If you’re looking for some instant body blurring effects without the transfer, you’ve probably met your match. This transfer-free formula gives you a one-day flawless, bruise-less, scar-less complexion. And, it’s not hard to apply.