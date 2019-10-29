13 Unconventional, But Totally Flattering Holiday Lip Colors for Warm Undertones

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to picking lipsticks, warm undertones are truly the luckiest. For starters, it’s easy to know if you have these versus the cool kind. Skin with warm undertones usually has a golden, yellow, peachy or bronze tint. You also tan easily (and gorgeously), look great in gold jewelry and your veins appear more green than blue. But don’t mistake warm undertones with deep brown skin because that’s not always the case. Even celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian fall under the warm undertone category.

The upside of warm undertones is a lot looks good on you. Bright colors make your complexion glow and earth tones make monochromatic looks super chic against your bronze skin. On the downside, makeup with the wrong undertones can look ashy and super unappealing, so consider this rescue mission a godsend. After all, the holiday season is upon us and that means non-stop appearances, meetups and parties, so amping up your makeup game is a must.

Since wearing a bold lip is an easy way to take a look from day to night or spice up a neutral palette, we’ve got just the lippies for you. From classic scarlet red to unexpected navy blue, keep scrolling to see our top holiday lip colors for warm undertones below.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Heroine

There’s nothing traditional about this navy lipstick, but it’s definitely a show-stopper.

$19 at Ulta

L’Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lip Stain in I Am Worth It

While this is a traditional red, it’s far from boring. And it lasts all…night…long, seriously.

$10 at Target

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Fudge

This 90’s trend is back and IMHO it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. This chocolatey hue looks especially fantastic on brown skintones.

$16 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Tell Laura

Nearly-neon lipsticks are not solely for summertime. We like the unexpected pop this orange-red gives against warm undertones.

$34 at Nordstrom

Tom Ford Beauty Lip Spark in Surge

Is it really the holiday season without a gilded shimmering lipstick like this one? We think not.

$55 at Netaporter

MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Young Attitude

I’m not sure what to love more, the deep teal color or the suede finish? You decide.

$22 at MAC Cosmetics

Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Lipstick Love in Rouge

Not quite burgundy, not quite crimson this brick red is a unique take on a standard red pout.

$24 at Sephora

Shiseido VisionAiry Gel Lipstick in Cherry Festival

If you want a true, true red lip that doesn’t budge, this is for you.

$26 at Shiseido

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Undefeated

If you’re tempted to step out of the box, this sexy purple lip will help you channel your inner RiRi.

$24 at Sephora

Urban Decay Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss in Shadowheart

It’s challenging to give this multi-dimensional lip gloss a specific color name. But we’d like to think it’s somewhere inbetween chocolate brown and plum purple and it’s super glossy.

$20 at Urban Decay

Pinch of Colour Matte Velvet Waterless Lip Colour in Larah

I never thought I’d be encouraging someone to sport an auburn lipstick, but with this waterless lipstick, I am.

$24 at Pinch of Colour

Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick in Plan 9

The holiday season is filled with red and green so it’s only fitting to sport this emerald lipstick.

$20 at Kat Von D Beauty

Giorgio Armani Beauty Ecstasy Lip Lacquer in Amber

We’d sport this satin tangerine lipstick-gloss-hybrid year-round.

