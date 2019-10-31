13 Not-So-Common Holiday Lip Colors That Flatter Cool Undertones

Scroll To See More Images

When you’re shopping on-the-go, there’s nothing worse than buying lipstick that is just all wrong when you try to wear it the next day. The upside of an otherwise bleak result is that it doesn’t necessarily mean you should always avoid that color. More often than not, it’s because the shade simply doesn’t compliment your skin’s undertones. The stakes are particularly high for finding lipsticks that flatter cool undertones because a wrong turn can leave you looking washed out instead of party-ready.

Not sure if you’ve got cool undertones? Well if you do, the veins in your forearm look blue instead of green. Silver jewelry also fares better than gold and sun exposure is more likely to leave you burned. And since November begins tomorrow—seriously, where did the year go?!—you might as well start swatching lipstick colors for those inevitable holiday soirees. If you’re already overwhelmed by the possibilities, we gathered options that will make your look all the more festive and complement your cool side. Of course, we included the popular red and wine hues, but we’ve also thrown in a few dare-to-be-different shades like purple and blue.

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ballerina Blackout

A bubblegum pink pout is always in, even when your backdrop is snow or sleet.

$18 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Insomniac

We recommend pairing this gorgeous teal shade with a relatively neutral outfit so it can really pop.

$20 at Sephora

Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in Stiletto

Although red is a traditional holiday hue, we are completely obsessed with this bright, creamy option that won’t crack or flake.

$26 at Nudestix

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Honeycomb

We can’t forget the classic nude. This one has a tint of beige that makes it flattering.

$13 $23 at Bite Beauty

Colourpop Cosmetics Lippie Stix in Infinite Best

We wait all year long to rock a wine-colored lip. This rich-pigmented formula is a steal.

$6 at Colourpop Cosmetics

Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Roxy

If anyone knows color, it’s Kat Von D. This liquid formula is super opaque and will last all night long.

$20 at Sephora

Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick in Love

This vegan formula doesn’t disappoint and the crimson pigment is too good to pass up.

$13 at Honest Beauty

MAC Cosmetics Fireworks Drama Blast Lipstick in Destined for Stardom

One of my favorite shimmering shades to date. This frosted silver shade has just enough shimmer to be festive without overdoing it.

$20 at Nordstrom

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick in Cabaret Show

Upgrade your standard nude with this dusty rose pick. It has the slightest hint of pink that makes you double-take.

$7 at Ulta

Tom Ford Lip Color in Night Mauve

Not sure which lip color to pick for your holiday festivities? This winterberry is a safe, but still super pretty choice.

$54 at Netaporter

NARS Lipstick in Sex Shuffle

This glimmering lipstick gives us all the old school feels. It’s like the high-sheen, glittery lipgloss you couldn’t stop swiping on in high school…but way better.

$26 at NARS Cosmetics

Urban Decay Vice Lip Chemistry in Streak

This balm-like lip tint adjusts to the wearer within minutes leaving you with a practically-perfect coral-kissed pout.

$22 at Ulta

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color in Explorer

Okay, so this navy lip may be a bit out of the box, but hear us out. It stays put, doesn’t bleed and keeps lips hydrated. Plus the budget-friendly price tag makes it worth a shot, right?

$7 at Target

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.