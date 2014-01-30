As much as we love a matte red lipstick, we can’t stand when our lips get dried out. Slather on as much lip balm at night as you can, but if you’re wearing a drying lipstick during the day, the moisture on your lips won’t last five minutes. Besides applying a gloss over your color the best way to make sure your color won’t dry out your lips is to wear a lipstick that will keep them moisturized.

Tried, tested, and true, we’ve put together a list of eight of the best lipsticks that won’t dry out your lips. Get ready for hydrated, smooth lip color, ladies!

More From Beauty High:

Matte Red Lipstick: The Beginner’s Guide

Ask an Expert: How Do I Keep Lipstick Off My Teeth?

10 Amazing Lipsticks for Under $10