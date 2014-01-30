As much as we love a matte red lipstick, we can’t stand when our lips get dried out. Slather on as much lip balm at night as you can, but if you’re wearing a drying lipstick during the day, the moisture on your lips won’t last five minutes. Besides applying a gloss over your color the best way to make sure your color won’t dry out your lips is to wear a lipstick that will keep them moisturized.
Tried, tested, and true, we’ve put together a list of eight of the best lipsticks that won’t dry out your lips. Get ready for hydrated, smooth lip color, ladies!
Not only does this lipstick keep your lips hydrated, it also lasts for hours on end. Try it once and you'll be hooked for life.
CoverGirl Lip Perfection Lipstick, $5.99, Drugstore.com
It's comfortable and long-lasting, plus it gives your lips just enough shine that they'll look hydrated as long as you're wearing this lipstick from Bobbi Brown.
Bobbi Brown Creamy Lip Color, $24, Sephora.com
The little black dress of lipsticks, this Chanel Rouge works to moisturize your lips, making you look instantly better when you swipe it on, day or night.
Chanel Rouge Coco Shine, $34, Chanel.com
A lipstick that feels like a lip balm with the pigment of a stain, the Velvet Rope collection from Lipstick Queen is the perfect hybrid of all your favorite lip products.
Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope, $50, Lipstickqueen.com
A thin, pigmented layer of Jouer lipstick will give you bold lips with serious hydration that'll last through lunch.
Jouer Hydrating Lipstick, $22, Jouercosmetics.com
Smooth, creamy and so rich in color that you'll be using less than any other lipstick, Urban Decay's option is one of our favorites.
Urban Decay Revolution Lipstick, $22, Sephora.com
A moisturizing lipstick in shades ranging from hot pinks to deep maroons, MAC's Huggable Lip Color has a hydrating hue for everyone.
MAC Huggable Lip Color, $20, MACcosmetics.com
This lipstick from bareMinerals glides on like butter and leaves you with gorgeous, smooth lips that will make a statement.
bareEscentuals Marvelous Moxie Lipstick, $18, bareescentuals.com