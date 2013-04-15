Instant Makeover: Blue Lipstick You’ll Actually Want to Wear

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

Out-there lip colors tend not to make it into heavy makeup bag rotation for me (I prefer a classic red lipstick, when I wear any), but I’m making an exception for Lipstick Queen‘s new, limited-edition Hello Sailor shade ($25, barneys.com). This sheer navy pigment is less Ke$ha-crazy than it is subtle and understated, with a moisturizing, vitamin E-enriched formula that gives lips a hint of blackberry tint. But the real genius is how it works in tandem with the other colors in my lipstick wardrobe: Slick a coat of this glossy blue over another shade to adjust its tone from warm to cool. This is expert-level makeup mixing that’s as easy as a single swipe. Brilliant.