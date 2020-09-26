Lipstick Organizers to Put Your Tightly-Curated Collection on Display

Scroll To See More Images

We all love the now ubiquitous “sheflie” and vanity posts on social media, that proudly showcase all of our tightly curated (and well organized, of course) beauty collections. And while I too am fortunate enough to live in an apartment that’s equipped with a built-in vanity table, along with a semi-overflowing beauty closet courtesy of my job, I do have to admit that the challenge of keeping all of my favorite makeup, hair, and skincare products neat and organized (not to mention photogenic) to be quite a challenge. I recently did a major cleanout of my beauty crowded vanity drawers, finally discarding all of the expired lipsticks (among other beauty and makeup items).

While I like to call myself a collector as opposed to a straight-up hoarder, I knew that if I wanted to dodge such a label, I had to get the accessories and storage pieces to keep all of my beloved, holy grail makeup and skincare items (along with newbies that I’m longing to give a test run) under control and easy to find when I’m getting ready. If you’re in the mood for some major beauty closet cleansing and a great way to keep your collection under control, check out these affordable lipstick organizers to help you display your collection.

1. Boxy Girl Makeup Organizer

This full-sized, multi-purpose organizer not only is designed with dedicated slots for lipsticks, glosses, and balms, but it also has additional space to store your other everyday beauty essentials like foundation and blush.

2. Tasybox Lipstick Holder

This sculptural lipstick holder and organizer looks more like a piece of art than a storage solution. Proudly display all of your favorite lip products with this beautiful acrylic organizer.

3. HbLife Lipstick Holder

This deluxe lipstick display case and organizer features a rotating design for ease of use, along with 64 different spaces. It’s truly the best option for lipstick lovers and collectors.