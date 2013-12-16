Has the Bold Lip Boom Killed Nail Art? Studies Show Nail Fad Falling, Lip Trend Growing

Over the past few years, we’ve watched as nail polish and lipstick grew in popularity in the beauty world. Whether it’s a side effect of the recession or the products have just become more accessible to women, it’s no secret that ladies everywhere have been making bold choices with their lip and nail colors recently. The latest development, though, is most interesting, because for the first time since 2009, lipstick has surpassed nail polish as a popular search term on Google.

With the lowered search count comes decreased sales. The reason, according to Consumer Edge Research analyst Javier Escalante: “It was a fad.” According to Escalante, the biggest decrease in nail polish sales has been in the special effects products, like glitter top coats, rather than basic polish. It seems like the nail art trend is slowing, and while women are still painting their nails, they’ve become less interested in fancy, elaborate nail designs and more concerned with clean, simple polish. At the same time, these women are more interested in lipstick, and we can only hope that this means bold lipstick will be around for some time to come.

Photo: Iryna Shpulak/Getty Images