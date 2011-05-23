Lipstick Lips

Here I am with my sister in San Fransisco having some very tropical looking cocktails, the night before we begin our PCH adventure. I am wearing Chanel Rouge Coco Lipstick in Rivoli.

Here I am rocking Chanel Rouge Allure lipstick in Passion as we cruise down the PCH in our Mini Cooper convertible.

Now, why all of the hoopla surrounding the red lips? Well here’s the thing; back in the early 2000s I used to wear red lipstick all the time. I wore a very deep, dark red color and would top it off with a sparkly gloss. I thought I looked amazing. That is until I started seeing myself in pictures and noticed how round my face looked with the shiny red lips.

I vowed to never wear red lipstick again for fear of looking like a tomato head. I only bought light pink and neutral glosses. J.Lo was my inspiration. I mean really…who rocks a nude lip better than this lady?

So the Saturday before my sister and I were to drive off on our PCH adventure from San Fransisco, we did a little shopping. We stopped into a cute little boutique and the sales associate was wearing an awesome red lip color. “I have to ask. What are you wearing on your lips?”

“Transsiberian by Nars,” she replied

“It’s such a great color on you. I wish I could wear reds but they make my face look so round,” I said.

“Do you try to wear reds that aren’t as glossy? Try a red that’s more matte or satin,” she advised.

“Any good recommendations?” I inquired.

The girl proceeded to give me a laundry list of lipsticks to try (luckily my next stop was Saks)–see what happens when you strike up conversations with strangers! At Saks, I headed to the Chanel counter and told the girl what I was in the market for. She sat me down and picked out two colors I loved instantly. The first one, Passion, was a fun, flirty cranberry color and the second color, Rivoli was darker, sexier, more serious.

Passion was my signature color for the entire trip, except for my birthday dinner. I decided to coat my pucker with the sexy, darker shade in honor of turning 30. I definitely notice that my smile looks bigger in pictures. I have a pretty decent sized pout but my natural lip color is unfortunately that of a corpse’s. I always thought that shiny gloss would help my lips but in actuality, lipstick gives a much fuller appearance.

Since the trip I’ve purchased a lovely coral color from M.A.C Cosmetics‘s Cremesheen line called Speak Louder. And with that, I think I’m done with purchasing any new lipsticks for a while.

L-R: M.A.C. Speak Louder, Chanel Rouge Coco in Rivoli, Chanel Rouge Allure in Passion

What lipsticks are you currently obsessed with?



