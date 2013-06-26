The Best Lipstick and Lip Gloss Sets For Every Budget

We like to experiment with our look all year, but summer is when we like to take the focus off heavy eyes in search of the all-important perfect lip color. Some days we’re loving a lipstick, other days it’s full-on gloss time. It really depends on our mood, but either way, our lips are never bare.
This is when lip gloss and lipstick sets are perfect for our beauty regimen. With a wide range of colors and textures to suit your every mood, we believe more is most definitely more in this case. Let your lips live it up a little with our favorite lip sets for fun in the summer sun, no matter what your price range is.
The lip set of your dreams is waiting for you.
You can change your lip color as often as you change your mind with this gorgeous set of 15 shades of lip gloss. Added bonus: all of them are literally good enough to eat, created with healthy ingredients like real coconut, mango, and strawberry and infused with nourishing fruit oils.
Bite Beauty 15 Shades of Sephora, $48, sephora.com
Discover a whole new look with this trio of lipsticks that are perfect for your evolving style. From a sheer red to a gorgeous nude and a shimmering raspberry, you're bound to find your signature color.
Lipstick Queen Discovery Kit, $48, ulta.com
Is it getting hot in here, or it just these smoking hot shades of lip gloss for the summer season? With vibrant colors and luxe stay put formulas, we predict some temperatures rising this season.
Smashbox Heat Wave Lip Gloss Set, $29, macys.com
Double-duty beauty, anyone? This gorgeous array of lip and cheek colors are perfect for all skin tones and types. This is the summer of fun color, and this is just the set to reflect that playful mood.
Josie Maran Argan Lip and Cheek Color Stick Set, $34, sephora.com
Sometimes, your lips just need a little soothing, what with all that summer sun (and stolen kisses.) This trio of mini lip treatments can do just the trick, with a touch of color added for a tiny boost.
Fresh Sugar Kisses Mini Lip Trio, $28, sephora.com
No need for getting carded to pop the top on this amazing collection of artisanal lipsticks derived from Champagne grapes, freshwater Tahitian black pearls, and Japanese silk powder. Each color delivers gorgeous color and the formulas are limited-edition: only 1200 of each shade will ever be made.
Bite Beauty Cuvee Deluxe Lipstick Collection, $72, sephora.com
We love true nude glosses that give your lips just a touch of 'oomph' and shine. This trio all but ensures not only will you find your perfect color (and two other shades that will rock just as hard), but that your lips will simply shine.
NYX Mega Shine Kiss the Stars Lip Gloss Trio, $10, nordstrom.com
Heading to your favorite concert or just feeling a bit boho glam? Toss this lip trio of floral-inspired lip colors into your bag for a sheer touch of color that will add just the right bit of power to your flower child look.
Stila Flower Power Lip Glaze Trio, $12, sephora.com
Not only are these mega-watt lip glosses packed with color and a luxurious formula, they're waterproof, which means they'll stay on after a dip in the pool, through seaside snacks and a night on the town. Sign us up, please!
Laura Geller Beauty 'Bright Lips, Big City' Lip Pop Trio, $36, nordstrom.com
We love this line for their soothing, hydrating lip products, and now our prayers have been answered in the way of this collection of six lip-loving lip butters and lip glazes in best selling shades.
Korres The Lip Blockbuster Volume II, $39, sephora.com