The Best Lipstick and Lip Gloss Sets For Every Budget

We like to experiment with our look all year, but summer is when we like to take the focus off heavy eyes in search of the all-important perfect lip color. Some days we’re loving a lipstick, other days it’s full-on gloss time. It really depends on our mood, but either way, our lips are never bare.

This is when lip gloss and lipstick sets are perfect for our beauty regimen. With a wide range of colors and textures to suit your every mood, we believe more is most definitely more in this case. Let your lips live it up a little with our favorite lip sets for fun in the summer sun, no matter what your price range is.

