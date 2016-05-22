The Best Lipstick for Redheads: A Guide to Choosing the Perfect Shade

If you’re going to play by the rules, then the rules dictate that redheads need to approach makeup with caution, particularly when it comes to color. True, “guidelines” are helpful, but there’s no reason to feel like you’re restricted to a specific shade palette just because a lady in a department store once told you you were a Winter.

To find a great lipstick color that won’t clash with your hair, look to your complexion rather than the top of your head. Cool undertones vs. warm undertones and all that … or you could take some cues from these famous redheads as a guide and let them do all the work to find the perfect lipstick for red hair. A single best lipstick for redheads may not exist, but fortunately there are plenty of options to track down your ideal shade.

Jayma Mays may have once played the most OCD guidance counselor of all time on “Glee,” but she’s definitely a little more flexible IRL. Pairing a white dress with a bold pink lip is not something redheads are generally advised to do, but the look works. A subtle sweep of may have once played the most OCD guidance counselor of all time on “Glee,” but she’s definitely a little more flexible IRL. Pairing a white dress with a bold pink lip is not something redheads are generally advised to do, but the look works. A subtle sweep of blush for natural color balances it all out, and an emphasis on lashes draws attention to her eyes. Also, note that Mays’s very light, coppery red hair color is soft enough not to overpower a major lip.

Emma Stone, one of the very first catalysts that made everyone want to go red, looks stunning with a wine-stained lip. She completed the look with a thick cat eye and a faint amount of blush as well. Again, her hair has an auburn tone to it so it complements the deep lip color—although this deep color would be a good contrast to many shades of red.

Bryce Dallas Howard showcases a great example of how to do coral with red hair: Her darker shade shows that a pinkish coral is a gorgeous complement to deep auburn hair. Matched with similarly coral blush and a light pink dress, it’s just about perfect.

Christina Hendricks is never afraid to experiment with makeup, and she hasn’t shied away from one of the biggest fears for redheads: red lipstick. The moral? A bold, vibrant red isn’t off limits for anyone—just be careful not to match your lipstick color to your hair.