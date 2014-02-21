Lipstick Colors: 8 Shades You Should Try This Season

Whether you’re running out the door with no time to put on an entire face of makeup or you’re getting prepped for a huge event, lipstick can make all the difference. Paired with no makeup whatsoever, red lipstick can give you a cool, French girl vibe; finishing an entire face of makeup with a nude lip brings everything together in a polished way. In short, you should be wearing lipstick whatever you’re doing.

If you’re already on your lipstick game day in and day out, it might be time to switch up your color choices. For those girls who are hesitant to try in the first place, you need to know your options. Whichever category you fall into, we’ve found a lipstick color (or eight) that will work for you, inspired by none other than the runway. Take a look at some of our favorite lipstick colors above!

