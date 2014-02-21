Lipstick Colors: 8 Shades You Should Try This Season

Whether you’re running out the door with no time to put on an entire face of makeup or you’re getting prepped for a huge event, lipstick can make all the difference. Paired with no makeup whatsoever, red lipstick can give you a cool, French girl vibe; finishing an entire face of makeup with a nude lip brings everything together in a polished way. In short, you should be wearing lipstick whatever you’re doing.
If you’re already on your lipstick game day in and day out, it might be time to switch up your color choices. For those girls who are hesitant to try in the first place, you need to know your options. Whichever category you fall into, we’ve found a lipstick color (or eight) that will work for you, inspired by none other than the runway. Take a look at some of our favorite lipstick colors above!
More From Beauty High:
Matte Lipstick: All You Need to Know About the Look
Matte Red Lipstick: The Beginner’s Guide
Lipsticks That Won’t Dry Out Your Lips
Give yourself a completely new look with these gorgeous lipstick colors!
Matte Red: If you're thinking of trying a matte lip but you don't quite want to commit to it yet, use a lipstick you already trust and top it with loose pigment to give it a matte finish. At Altuzarra, makeup artist Tom Pecheux topped MAC Red Lipstick with red pigment over top for the matte effect.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio
Metallic Purple: We spotted this look at Marchesa, where Revlon makeup artist Gucci Westman mixed colors for the perfect metallic purple lip. For this color, mix Revlon Kissable Balm Stain in Adore with Lip Liner in Plum and Lipstick in Va Va Violet, all applied on top of one another. For that extra metallic finish, pat the purple shade from the Revlon PhotoReady Eye Palette in Muse onto the top of the lips.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio
Coral Lips: At Christian Siriano, the lips were just coral enough for the beach but just pink enough for a date, which means you can basically take this color from day to night. To get the look, apply Hourglass Cosmetics Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Muse with your finger for a more natural look.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini
Bright Orange: This color isn't for everyone, but if you're going to wear orange lipstick, we belive in going all out. At DKNY, girls were given bright orange lips and the rest of the makeup was kept minimal. To get this look, use Maybelline Color Sensations Vivid Lip Color in Neon Red, which has an orange-y tint.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Almost Red: We loved the lip color at Marissa Webb because it's almost red, but in the right light it could be more pink or more orange, so it's great for most skin tones. For this lip, use Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Blazing Red (out this spring).
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Satin Wine: Our favorite part about the look at Helmut Lang is the fact that this color will never, ever go out of style. Use NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Golshan to get this lip at home.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio