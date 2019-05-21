How One Lipstick Brand Is Fighting Back Against Abortion Bans

It seems like there’s a new assault on the rights of women and those with a uterus every day. Entrepreneur Katie Sones is doing her part to fight back against states working to ban abortion with the sale of her Lipslut lipsticks. The social justice cosmetics brand always donates half of its proceeds to charity but this week, it’s donating 100 percent of earnings to organizations that provide reproductive healthcare, work to make abortion safe and accessible and fight to take down unfair laws.

This month, Alabama signed one of the strictest abortion laws in history, making it illegal after six weeks unless a doctor deems the mother or fetus’ life is at risk. Following suit, states like Missouri, Georgia, and Ohio have all pushed anti-abortion bills, banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected (often around six or seven weeks). Roe V Wade is likely to be challenged in the Supreme Court. Help make sure everyone has body autonomy, by choosing the “Keep Abortion Safe” option at checkout from now until May 24. (Other great options are the ACLU, Human Rights Campaign and She Should Run, which would get 50 percent of earnings.)

There are five matte liquid lipstick shades to choose from, all of which are vegan and cruelty-free. There’s F*ck Trump (a mid-pink), Notorious R.B.G. (a berry), F*ck Kavanaugh (a deep red), Leftylib (a purple-blue wine) and F*ck Hollywood (a true red). Each retails for $19.99 on the Lipslut website.

Lipslut isn’t the only brand joining the fight. From May 19 until June 16, $5 of every Herbivore Phoenix Facial Oil ($88 at Herbivore) and Phoenix oil sets ($98 at Herbivore) sold will be donated to support the ACLU.

