An “Impeach” Lip Gloss Is Here and It Supports Women Running for Office

As we’re deep into the impeachment inquiry and just waiting for something to happen (c’mon Speaker Pelosi!), now there’s a lipstick to wear to both show the way you hope the proceedings go and to give back at the same time. Lipslut Impeach Lip Gloss is from the brand that brought you F*ck Trump and F*ck Kavanaugh lipsticks. Since 2016 and Donald Trump got elected, social justice beauty brand Lipslut has been fighting the good fight, donating 50 percent of its proceeds towards charities impacted by this administration and those fighting against injustice.

This new lip gloss is a pretty peach shade (surprise, surprise), made with vitamin E and shea butter so it’s soft and moisturizing—never sticky. Plus, all the products from Lipslut are vegan and cruelty-free, because if you’re going to fight cruelty it should benefit animals too. Half of the proceeds from Impeach goes towards “organizations working to support women and other members of marginalized communities running for political office,” according to the brand.

When you buy a lip gloss, you’ll actually vote on which organization you want your money to benefit. The most popular choice wins. Some options are the Human Rights Campaign, She Should Run and When We All Vote. You can’t really go wrong with any of these charitable companies that are working towards guaranteeing equal rights for all, encouraging women and those in marginalized communities to run for office and ensuring every vote counts.

Shop Impeach Lip Gloss now for $17.95 on the Lipslut website.

