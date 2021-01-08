Celebrate the End of the Election (Finally!) With Lipslut’s 3 New F*ck Trump Lipsticks

It’s over, everyone. It’s actually really over this time. Wednesday night, after domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol, the electoral votes were finished counting and Vice President Mike Pence declared that Joe Biden won the Electoral College. Although it’s been a difficult week for the country, that is something to celebrate, as is Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff’s historic senate wins in Georgia. We’re going to focus on those positives right now. To celebrate, we’re picking up Lipslut’s F*ck Trump lipstick collection, which launched in time with the 2020 election. Now, is the perfect time to wear these colors.

Founder Katie Sones launched Lipslut the night of Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2016. Her line of lip gloss and lipstick proves beauty and activism can come together in beautiful ways. 50 percent of every sale goes straight to the charity of your choice. Choose from organizations such as She Should Run, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

And it’s not just the F*ck Trump collection you can shop. We also love shades including Male Tears (inspired by the brand’s biggest hater), Madam Speaker and Persist. But right now, the F*ck Trump collection is on top of the mind—for obvious reasons. Say goodbye in the best way ever and shop the vegan and cruelty-free matte liquid lipsticks, below.

F*ck Trump Matte Liquid Lipstick

A mid-pink.

Covfefe Matte Liquid Lipstick

A dark violet.

Locker Room Talk Matte Liquid Lipstick

A warm red.

Tax Returns Matte Liquid Lipstick

A dusty deep pink.