Lipslut Sets a Bold Example With Coronavirus Efforts—And You Can Help

The Coronavirus pandemic is challenging beauty brands to step their game up in raising awareness and supporting initiatives focused on the vulnerable. The warm messages on social media and the constant reminder that we can shop online are a welcome reprieve from the news cycle. However, the escalating numbers and economical impact of this crisis call for a lot more. Lipslut’s Coronavirus donations initiative is hardly a surprise, and other brands should take note…fast.

The social justice brand has never been afraid to stand on the frontlines of championing a cause or shedding light on an issue with potentially dire consequences. Ever since it made headlines with a F*ck Trump lipstick back in 2017, Lipslut has continued to release provocative but important campaigns along with products whose sales always go toward a related organization. Up until now, that charitable mission has been limited to just part of the overall sales for a respective product.

Now, in response to the urgent need for resources that uplift those negatively impacted by school closings, sudden job loss, illness and more, Lipslut is taking their brand objective to the next level. From now until March 20, 100 percent of its online sales will be donated to a list of charities focused on food distribution. According to PopSugar, they include Meals on Wheels, the CDC Foundation, No Kid Hungry and more.

In such unpredictable times, deciding how to spend your money becomes more important than ever. For those of us who are fortunate enough to even think about a splurge, I encourage you to add a Lipslut product or two to your online cart. Yes, your selfie game will undeniably level-up, but you’ll also be helping those who don’t have the same luxury in times like these. Let’s also continue to help one another once we finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel. Ahead, some standout Lipslut products to shop right now.

Lipslut F*ck Hollywood Matte Liquid Lipstick

A red-carpet-ready red created in response to the #MeToo movement.

Lipslut Impeach Lip Gloss

A bold lip gloss created to “go towards organizations working to support women and other members of marginalized communities running for political office—hopefully ensuring someone like Trump never gets elected again.”

Lipslut Clapback Matte Liquid Lipstick

A “magenta as f*ck” liquid lipstick and a reminder to never stay silent about the things that matter.

