Your Lips Can Save Lives: Emma Stone and Halle Berry Talk Cancer Awareness in Revlon’s New PSA

As hard as it is to imagine loving Emma Stone and Halle Berry any more than we already do, their new PSA with Revlon made us believers. In celebration of Revlon’s 80th anniversary, the two Hollywood heroines got together to spread the word about the importance of using your lips for good. Throughout the 30 second video, Emma and Halle discuss all of the wonderful things your lips can do, most important of which, using your words to tell your loved ones about the importance of detecting cancer early.

“We came together to spread a message,” said Halle. “We sort of did a play on how we can use our lips, while wearing lipstick, to laugh, to flirt and to spread the word about cancer and encourage other women to do the same. I hope that our message will be well received, because early detection is really one of the best ways to fight cancer.”

“Basically we’re saying that lips can save lives, because we can talk to the women that we love about getting screened today,” said Emma, whose mother, Krista, is a triple negative breast cancer survivor. Emma and Krista also did a black and white print campaign for the message (above), set to run in women’s magazines in the coming months.

Between Emma and Halle, it’s hard to find women who are more inspiring than these two. This new campaign with Revlon has only made us more fond of these leading ladies, and we hope that everyone who sees the video will take the important message to heart. You can watch the “Your Lips Can Save Lives” PSA below.